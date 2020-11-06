Former Alabama speaker transferred to prison for sentence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been moved to a state prison to serve time for his ethics convictions.

Corrections records showed Thursday that Hubbard has been transferred into state custody from a county jail. Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman Samantha Rose said Hubbard was taken Wednesday to Draper Quarantine Intake Facility for initial processing. But it’s not clear where he will be incarcerated for good.

A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison after his convictions on ethics charges. Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.

Hubbard was automatically removed from office after his conviction in 2016.

LATEST POSTS