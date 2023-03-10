COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A former police officer has been indicted for murder in connection to a car accident that happened back in October.

The Tuscumbia Police Department announced the indictment against 34-year-old James “Jay” Steward Friday morning.

Steward (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Police Chief Tony Logan wrote in the press release that the indictment is “related to a vehicle accident in October 2022 where a pedestrian was killed.”

Logan said the department received a call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Tuscumbia around 8:16 p.m. on October 10, 2022.

The officer driving the marked Tuscumbia police vehicle was taken by Keller EMS to a nearby landing zone at the New Bethel Elementary School. He would have surgery for his injuries, but authorities later updated to say he was recovering at home.

Colbert County Deputy Coroner Matt Moore pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene. The pedestrian was later identified as 60-year-old Terry Hinton.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Attorney General’s Office will handle the investigation and prosecution of the case.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with [the] family and friends of the person killed,” added Chief Logan.

Steward was booked into the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 9:19 a.m. on Friday. He is being held without bond.