DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings delayed his arrival to the New England Patriots’ voluntary offseason program to support his hometown of Dadeville, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Monday.

A shooting occurred in Dadeville on Saturday night where four teenagers were killed and 32 people were injured, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jennings attended Dadeville High School and finished his high school career with 29 sacks. He was a consensus four-star recruit and earned a first team 4A All-State selection from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Jennings was an All-SEC First Team pick in 2019 and recorded eight sacks that season. He was drafted in third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Patriots.

There have been four arrests made in connection to the shooting. All four suspects have been charged with four counts of reckless murder.