Former Alabama judge booted for racist, inappropriate behavior appeals decision

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks is appealing his removal from office following allegations of racist and sexually inappropriate behavior.

On Nov. 24, Jinks filed an appeal of the Oct. 29 decision by the Alabama Court of the Judiciary, citing excess in punishment following a judgment the appeal says was “inconsistent with the evidence adduced at trial.”

Jinks, who was elected to office in 2018, was found to have violated Canon 1, 2.A, 2.B. and 3.A.(3) for racist conduct, sexually inappropriate demeanor and misuse of office. Jinks was removed from office and taxed with the costs of the proceedings.