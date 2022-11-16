DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Rainsville man is facing hundreds of child pornography charges after he was arrested by the Rainsville Police Department (RPD) on Monday.

66-year-old Steve Wukmer was charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography, according to online arrest records. He was arrested at his job in Fort Payne.

Rainsville Assistant Police Chief Matt Crum says that Wukmer was taken into custody around 5 p.m. on November 14, following an investigation by RPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation revealed that Wukmer was a former children’s minister in Ohio. At this time, it is unclear if there was any misconduct by Wukmer in Ohio.

“I am disgusted that someone could be doing this sort of thing here in Rainsville, but unfortunately, I’m also not surprised. We in law enforcement are seeing more and more of this terrible act, even locally,” Chief Michael Edmonson said in a statement.

Steve Wukmer (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Wukmer remains in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office without bail.