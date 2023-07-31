NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WDHN) — A former Alabama beauty queen faces charges in the Bahamas that she and two men allegedly plotted to kill her husband, a former Auburn Tigers football player.

Lindsay Shiver, 36 of Thomasville, Georgia was allegedly involved in a plot to kill her husband, Robert Shiver. According to bahamascourtnews.com, Shiver plotted with her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28, of Abaco, Bahamas, and Faron Newbold, 29.

Bahamas Court News reports that law enforcement found out about the murder plot when they were investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana. During the investigation, officers came across messages on the social media app WhatsApp regarding an alleged plan to kill Robert Shiver, a former snapper at Auburn University between 2006 and 2008, while searching the phone of one of the suspects of the break-in.

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, Lindsay and Robert Shiver have a home in the Caribbean.

The three suspects were arrested in Abaco, where they were later flown to Nassau to appear before a judge. Their next appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Lindsay Shiver’s maiden name and was named Miss Houston County in 2005, placing second in the National Peanut Festival pageant that same year, according to Houston County Pageant Inc.

Robert Shiver currently serves as the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company.