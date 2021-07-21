Food handler at Applebee’s was infected with Hepatitis A, officials say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said Wednesday that they are investigating a situation involving a Montgomery food handler that is infected with hepatitis A.

According to a press release from the ADPH, the agency, in cooperation with the impacted Applebee’s in Montgomery, is investigating the food handler’s infection and potential spread of the disease.

“Hepatitis A is a viral infection that can be transmitted person-to-person and by eating food or drinks prepared by an infected person,” the release said. “Hepatitis A vaccine can prevent infection, but only if given within 14 days of exposure to hepatitis A.”

If you consumed food prepared at the Applebee’s location at 3195 Taylor Road in Montgomery between July 8 and July 16, ADPH advises that you contact your health care provider to receive a vaccine as soon as possible.

“Adults with hepatitis A may have symptoms that include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice. These symptoms usually resolve within two months of infection,” Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer for Disease Control and Prevention, said. “Children less than 6 years of age generally do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Almost all people who get hepatitis A recover completely.”

The Applebee’s location in question was closed for a day of cleaning as a precaution.