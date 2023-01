FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police Department (FPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to ALEA, Brian Robert Cooper, 57, was last seen on Jan. 17 in the area of Blaze Drive in Florence. It is unknown in which direction he went.

Cooper is described as a white male around 180 pounds. He is 5′ 8″, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact FPD at (256)-760-6610.