First woman in Alabama to receive uterus transplant awaiting surgery at UAB

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Elizabeth Goldman of Mobile is the first woman in Alabama to be officially listed for a uterus transplant.

“We could be talking right now, and I could get a call in an hour and have to be a the hospital at a certain time and have surgery tonight,” the 29-year-old said. “That’s just the crazy part of life right now, you never know.”

WKRG News 5 has been following her story since May, when Goldman first said she had been approved to undergo the groundbreaking operation as long as she created viable embryos through IVF. Goldman has a family she loves — her husband Timmy, her stepson, and her nephew she adopted as an infant. But ever since she was a little girl, she’s dreamed of carrying a child of her own.

The surgery will be done in Birmingham by Dr. Page Porrett, who’s heading the new uterus transplant program at UAB. Porrett said only 32 uterus transplants have ever been done in the U.S. Porrett herself performed three before coming to UAB, all of which were successful.

Goldman’s IVF journey was rough. She didn’t yield enough embryos after the first round, so she had to go through the process a second time.

“You’re teaching your body to do something it doesn’t know how to do,” she said. “So there’s the physical pain that comes with that, and then you have the mental game of, ‘Is this gonna work?’ And for us, we went through the first round and didn’t get the outcome we wanted and we had to do it all over again.”

After round two, she now has four viable embryos that are frozen and ready once she gets a new uterus.

She and her family just moved into their new apartment in Birmingham, so they can get straight to the hospital when the call comes in saying there’s a match.