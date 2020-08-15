First residents at State Veterans Home in Pell City test positive for COVID-19

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City confirmed on Friday that three residents had tested positive for the COVID-19.

After a round of tests this week for all of its residents, this was the first positive case among a resident the home has reported since the virus was announced back in March.

However, ten employees at the home have tested positive since July.

“Over the past five months, we have followed precautionary guidelines and taken appropriate measures such as universal testing, restrictions on outside visitors, meticulous screening of residents and staff, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and other safe medical practices,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner, Kent Davis.

In press release from the home, the home’s healthcare provider, Health Management Resources of Alabama, LLC, is testing each resident at the state’s four veterans’ homes weekly as a way to reduce the risk of spreading the virus by identifying and isolating asymptomatic cases.

