First fully electric US tugboat to be built in Alabama

(WHNT) — The first fully electric tugboat in the United States is set to be built in Alabama.

According to a news release, the eWolf, the first all-electric powered harbor tugboat created by Crowley Maritime, will be produced by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Ala.

The 82-foot vessel will reduce 178 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx), 2.5 tons of diesel particulate matter, and 3,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), when compared to a traditional tugboat.

The eWolf replaces a boat that consumes more than 30,000 gallons of diesel every year.

“Our dedicated shipbuilding employees are proud to be working with Crowley to lead innovation with the construction of this first-of-its-kind tugboat,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “This vessel will set a standard in the U.S. maritime industry for sustainability and performance, and its zero-emissions capability and autonomous technology will benefit the environment and the safety of mariners and vessels.”

The electric tugboat is aimed for a mid-2023 debut in the Port of San Diego’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.