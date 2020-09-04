Smoking exhaust fan at Alabama State House prompts emergency response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews responded to the Alabama State House in Montgomery Friday afternoon.
According to an unnamed building manager, the building was evacuated after an exhaust fan in a bathroom on the third floor started smoking, causing a light smell of smoke throughout the building.
No injuries were reported. Montgomery Fire and Rescue as well as ALEA are on the scene.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as new details are available.
