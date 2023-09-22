ALABAMA (WDHN) — The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Fire Alert, effective Friday.

The burning restriction is being issued because of the current drought, lack of precipitation and high probability of fuel ignition statewide.

According to the Alabama Forestry Commission, weather predictions for Saturday and Sunday include relative humidities under 20% and 15-30 mile per hour wind gusts in certain areas.

With this extremely dry weather, any fire can quickly spread out of control, not only resulting in damage to our forests but also threatening lives and destroying property. Alabama Forestry Commission

During the Fire Alert, anyone who burns a field, grassland or woodland without a burn permit may be prosecuted for committing a Class B misdemeanor.

This Fire Alert will remain in effect until rescinded by the Alabama Forestry Commission’s state forester.

You are asked to call the Alabama Forestry Commission at (800) 392-5679 to report a wildfire.