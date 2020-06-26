Final 16th Street Baptist Church bomber dies during life sentence

This undated file photo shows Alabama inmate Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., a one-time Ku Klux Klansman convicted in the 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls in Birmingham, Ala. Alabama’s parole board is scheduled to consider Blanton for early release during a meeting on Aug. 3. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The last surviving man responsible for murdering four girls during the 1963 bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church is now dead.

According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. died from natural causes while serving a life sentence in the deaths of Addie Mae Collins, 14, Denise McNair, 11, Carole Robertson, 14, and Cynthia Wesley, 14.

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 1963, file photo, firefighters and ambulance attendants remove a covered body from the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., after by a deadly explosion detonated by members of the Ku Klux Klan during services. The 2018 mail-bomb scare has reopened old wounds for Lisa McNair, whose life has been shaped by the blast that occurred a year before she was born, killing her sister, Denise, 11. “It’s like, ‘Ugh, again.’ When are we going to get this right?” asked McNair. “It’s been 55 years since Denise was killed. Why do we keep going there in America? Why do we keep going there as a world and human beings?” (AP Photo)

Visitors look at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, July 29, 2016. The church was the scene of a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed four black girls in 1963, and Alabama’s parole board is scheduled next week to consider the early release of Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., the last man serving time for the slayings. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

“His role in the hateful act on September 15, 1963 stole the lives of four innocent girls and injured many others,” Ivey said. “That was a dark day that will never be forgotten in both Alabama’s history and that of our nation.”

Blanton worked with fellow Klan members Robert Chambliss, Bobby Frank Cherry, and Herman Cash to commit the terrorist act. An FBI investigation found that all four were involved, but the prosecution was blocked by then-director J. Edgar Hoover.

Efforts to prosecute the men spanned several decades.

Ivey said that she prays for everyone involved that Alabama will continue to move forward and make a better future.

.@GovernorKayIvey issues statement the passing of Thomas Edwin Blanton, Jr., the last surviving 16th Street Baptist Church bomber. pic.twitter.com/yXZBN7xlGO — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) June 26, 2020

“Let us never forget that Sunday morning in September of 1963 and the four young ladies whose lives ended far too soon, but let us continue taking steps forward to heal, do better and honor those who sacrificed everything for Alabama and our nation to be a home of opportunity for all,” she said.

LATEST POSTS