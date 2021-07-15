Filtered by Facebook? Lt. Gov.’s post flagged by site as ‘missing context’

A Facebook post by Lt. Gov Will Ainsworth has been flagged by the site as “missing context.”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, a Facebook post by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was flagged by the social media site as “missing context.”

The post includes images emphasizing price increases that have occurred in the last year.

The first image, which if clicked does not have a “missing context” label, shows a CNN graphic demonstrating price increases year over year, although the CNN image provides the context that “prices increase as the economy reopens.”

The second image, marked as “missing context,” includes some of the same statistics, but includes no additional information except the phrase “#BIDINFLATION” across its top.

(Courtesy Facebook)

In his post’s caption, Ainsworth, who is seeking re-election, compares President Biden’s administration to that of former President Jimmy Carter.

“Biden’s runaway inflation hits every Alabama family in the wallet and will make buying even the most basic needs difficult,” Ainsworth wrote. “Rising inflation, high gas prices, and no White House leadership reminds me of Jimmy Carter’s term. Proven conservative policies are the only solution.”

Various media factcheckers, including fact-checking website PolitiFact, have investigated the claims about “#BIDINFLATION.” PolitiFact deemed the claims as “half true.”

“Yes, prices are higher under Biden,” PolitiFact concluded, “but recovery from the pandemic is key reason.”

As COVID-19 spread around the world, demand for goods, and therefore prices, were depressed. As the U.S. begins to reopen, however, prices are seeing a resurgence.

President Biden’s communications team has recently attempted to push back at criticisms about inflation.

“Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news,” The White House’s official account recently tweeted. “According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish.”

CBS 42 has reached out to Ainsworth’s office for comment on Facebook’s labelling of the post but have not yet heard back.