Fight over dice leads to inmate’s death at Alabama jail

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 12:00 am
Joaquin Jones died after an altercation in the Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fight over dice at the Mobile Metro Jail led to the death of an inmate and another being charged with his death, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to a press release sent out Tuesday, inmate Joaquin Jones was discovered not breathing in his cell at 6:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities said Jones was in an altercation with inmate Brian Pierson over dice from a Monopoly game. Witnesses reported that Jones was angry with Pierson and “continued to provoke the fight.”

The MCSO said video surveillance confirms witness statements. Pierson will be charged with manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES