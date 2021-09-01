Fight over dice leads to inmate’s death at Alabama jail

Joaquin Jones died after an altercation in the Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fight over dice at the Mobile Metro Jail led to the death of an inmate and another being charged with his death, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to a press release sent out Tuesday, inmate Joaquin Jones was discovered not breathing in his cell at 6:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities said Jones was in an altercation with inmate Brian Pierson over dice from a Monopoly game. Witnesses reported that Jones was angry with Pierson and “continued to provoke the fight.”

The MCSO said video surveillance confirms witness statements. Pierson will be charged with manslaughter.