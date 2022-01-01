Fight between brothers ends with death in east Alabama

Alabama News

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A family dispute between two brothers has left a 25-year-old man dead and another injured during a New Year’s Day shooting in Opelika.

Investigators said that at approximately 1:13 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a call regarding a shooting in the 600 Block of Edmon Avenue. Officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 25-year-old man, died at the scene. A second victim had taken himself to the hospital for treatment prior to officers arriving at the scene. 

Investigators learned the shooting occurred during a family dispute between two brothers. This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

