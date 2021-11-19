Fetus found in wastewater at Mobile treatment plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police say a premature fetus was found at a wastewater treatment plant in south Alabama.

News outlets report that a worker with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System made the discovery Wednesday. The fetus was found in a machine that screens wastewater at the plant.

A Mobile Police Department spokesperson told news outlets that the fetus was premature.

Homicide detectives were called to the facility to investigate. No other details have been released.

