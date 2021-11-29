FedEx driver identified, questioned in case of ‘300-400’ packages found in Alabama woods

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WIAT) — In a Facebook post Monday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a driver has been identified and questioned in the mysterious appearance of hundreds of FedEx packages in the woods last week.

According to the post, the driver was identified after law enforcement talked to security personnel at FedEx to gather more information in the case, which was launched after “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” were discovered in the woods the day before Thanksgiving.

