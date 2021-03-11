Federal judge orders Alabama man to remain in custody for Capitol riot charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Marshall County man will remain in custody until he goes to trial in Washington for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Joshua James of Arab appeared in federal court in Birmingham for a hearing Thursday, where FBI agents testified that he and other members of the Oath Keepers organization were part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on the day Congress was set to certify the results of the November general election.

James, who is charged with two counts related to entering the Capitol, was taken into custody Tuesday in Arab and FBI agents searched his home, where firearms and ammunition were found. However, agents determined that James’ legally owned both the firearms and ammunition, so they were not seized.

FBI Special Agent Paul Jones testified there was photo, video and cell phone record evidence that James was with other Oath Keepers at rallies on Jan. 5 and 6 in Washington. He wore Oath Keeper gear and tactical gloves, Jones testified. More evidence of his Oath Keeper affiliation was found at his home.

James’ wife, Audrey, told News 19 he was providing security for Roger Stone that day and did nothing wrong.

During the hearing, Audrey James testified that her husband provided security for the Oath Keepers at rallies, and the organization paid her for the work he did.

James’s public defender Glennon Threatt said there was no evidence of him being violent at the Capitol that day.

Federal Judge Gray Borden ruled there was too much evidence linking James to the Capitol riot and Oath Keepers to allow him out of U.S. Marshals supervision prior to a trial. He added that James’ past records of PTSD, anxiety and depression, as well as a previous hospitalization and refusal to take medication prescribed to him, concerned him about safety of the public.