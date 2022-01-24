Federal court: Alabama congressional maps likely violate Voting Rights Act, must be redrawn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A three-judge panel of federal judges on Monday ordered the State of Alabama to redraw its congressional districts before elections can be held.

In a 225-page order issued Monday evening, the three judges ruled that plaintiffs in the case are “substantially likely” to succeed in showing that Alabama’s congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act.

In the order, the court wrote that the map approved by the legislature, which includes only one majority-minority district, may violate the VRA by diluting the power of black voters in the state. The judges wrote that another majority-minority congressional district may be required to comply with the law.

“The appropriate remedy is a congressional redistricting plan that includes either an additional majority-Black congressional district or an additional district in which Black voters otherwise have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice,” the opinion said.

The court order also delays the date by which candidates must qualify to run for office from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11. The Alabama legislature, the court wrote, will have the first opportunity to redraw the map to comply with the law.

The court’s order is likely to be appealed. CBS 42 reached out to the Alabama Attorney General’s office but has not yet heard back.

You can read the full court order below.