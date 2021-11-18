Federal agents find no evidence of teen labor trafficking in Alabama town

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Recently, a national publication reported on a federal probe of the trafficking of teen migrants to work at poultry plants.

In a report published in Bloomberg Tuesday, a source indicated Enterprise, Alabama and Woodburn, Oregon as two areas of investigation.

Last summer, a team of federal representatives with the U.S. Justice Department, Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security looked into allegations of adult sponsors taking unaccompanied teens and minors crossing the southern border, and bringing them to work at large poultry plants outside of Enterprise.

Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said his department provided assistance to the federal representatives, but after a few weeks in south Alabama, there were no examples of illegal trafficking of minors found.

“And I assure the citizens and assure the state that we’re going to treat every human being as a human being,” Moore said. “And if they need assistance, they know they can come to the police department. We’ll treat everyone the same and investigate the crime.”

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said there was no foundation and no proof that there ever was teen trafficking in the city. He said it was his understanding that a source told Bloomberg that Enterprise and Woodburn, Oregon were places where many children, ages 13-to-17 were potentially exploited by traffickers.

As far as Enterprise is concerned, Cooper said no examples of minor exploitation were found.

“We would like to set the record straight that something like this is not going on in our city,” Cooper said. “And to let our citizens know we stand behind what we’re saying. We’ll work hard to prevent something like this from coming about.”

At least three government agencies couldn’t substantiate claims of trafficking unaccompanied migrant children, but they did find many children released to sponsors in Enterprise couldn’t be accounted for.