FBI, Jefferson County Sheriff partner to stop human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have partnered together to prevent the exploitation of children involved in human trafficking.

Through the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), federal agencies will work alongside with state and local law enforcement agencies to develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children.

“It’s an effort that we’ve recently started; the Sheriff entered into an agreement with the FBI to dedicate somebody to investigate these crimes against children,” Jefferson County Lieutenant Byron Deramus. “We’ve got an investigator that is following a lot of investigative leads.”

The ICAC program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.

The program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse images available electronically, and heightened online activity by predators seeking unsupervised contact with potential underage victims.

“This program is really helping my department as we work to prevent human trafficking within Jefferson County, specifically children that are caught in this vicious crime,” Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said.

“The victims of human trafficking so many times feel that they don’t have a way out so it’s important for us to come together as a community and work together to provide these victims with the tools and resources needed to escape this unfortunate crime.” Sheriff Pettway said.