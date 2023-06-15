MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Doyle Smith was arrested late Wednesday night after authorities said he stabbed his father in the 100 block of Williams Circle.

Doyle Smith (Madison Co. Jail)

58-year-old Howard Smith was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, said Don Webster with HEMSI, after they received the call at 7:11 p.m.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s (MCSO) Brent Patterson, Howard Smith was reported to be in critical but stable condition as of Thursday morning.

Doyle Smith, 33, was charged with first-degree aggravated assault of a family member with a knife. He was booked into the Madison County Jail, where he remains without bond.