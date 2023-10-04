SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Derek Johnson, the estranged husband of Nancy Johnson and father of two children, is speaking out after finding all of them dead in their Semmes home on Sept. 28. After spending the weekend grieving over the unimaginable, he’s still trying to pick up the pieces of what he can of his family.

“I am just dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend, and I just feel sick,” Derek Johnson said.

Johnson found his wife, Nancy, and Jacob, 2, and Mia, 5, dead inside their home on Evergreen Court in Semmes last Thursday.

Derek lives in a camper behind the home, and he explained that he knew something was wrong when he noticed the lights were all off the home for more than 24 hours.

“I opened the door; I noticed Mia and Jacob were laying on the couch with blankets on them, and I walked over to Jacob and put my hand on his back to try to wake him up,” Derek recounted. “And he was he was stiff as a board. He had foam. He had foam coming out of his mouth and walked over to Mia. She had foam coming out of her mouth and I walked into the master and there was a there is a bathtub full of blood.”

Derek believed the tragedy stems from martial issues between him and Nancy; citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the beginning of the problems.

Court records show the couple’s ongoing marital issues as Nancy initially filed for divorce in April, but the two would later reconcile in June.

Derek would then file for divorce later in September.

After spending the past weekend coping with the loss of his entire family, Derek said he’s unsure on how he’s going to move forward.

“I feel lost now,” Derek said. “I have nothing, absolutely nothing. And I don’t know how I’m going to recover. I, I don’t know. I just I just know I’m going to miss them all.”

According to Semmes PD, they would respond to several domestic violence calls at the home.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said Derek has not been ruled as a suspect in any of the deaths as the investigation has been ruled as a murder-suicide.