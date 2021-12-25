Father, 14-year-old son dead in apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Eve

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — Two people are dead, including a 14-year-old boy, following a Christmas Eve shooting in Meridianville. This all took place on Bermuda Lakes Drive, just east of Moores Mill Road.

In a news conference, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victims were both dead from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide.

Chief Deputies Bates & Houk met with members of the media this afternoon to provide details and answer questions regarding a murder/suicide that occurred on Bermuda Lakes Drive this morning. Out of respect for the families, the identities of those involved are being withheld. pic.twitter.com/WzJtEvYRaV — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) December 24, 2021

Ongoing investigation here in Meridianville. Not many details available yet.

Nearby neighbors tell me this was a family home, multiple children.



MCSO Public Info. Officer to give an update in next few minutes @whnt pic.twitter.com/760itXRTnD — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) December 24, 2021

Deputies say they responded to a call from a 16-year-old around 11:30 a.m. on a possible domestic situation, The girl told investigators she heard her brother and father arguing in a bedroom, then she heard gunshots.

Responding Madison County deputies discovered two bodies in the same room.

“This is a tragedy. Anytime someone loses a life, but to have two family members lose a life, especially on Christmas Eve. There’s a lot of family members and friends that are going to be going through a lot dealing with this, as well as our first responders. It’s hard on them,” said Chief Deputy Stacy Bates.

Both remain unidentified as authorities work to notify family members.

Officials say there’s a lot left to the investigation. They now turn their attention to the backstory, the days leading up to the shooting, and to see if deputies were ever called to this home before.