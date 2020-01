MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of 2-year-old Corey Davis Jr. has shared several photos of the toddler who tragically lost his life on Thursday.

Officials with the Mobile Police Department say Davis accidentally shot himself at the Red Roof Inn at I-65 and Dauphin.

The boy’s mother, Dynesha Harris, and her friend, Tony Fowler, were arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Investigators said the loaded gun was left in a place where Davis had easy access to it.

Corey Davis Jr.

Corey Davis Jr.

Corey Davis Jr.





LATEST POSTS