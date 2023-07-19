COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The death of an Elba man 32 years ago has come back to life for several local and state law enforcement agencies.

On April 22, 1991, Michael Anthony Bryant was found dead after being run over on a rural northern Coffee County bridge. However, Bryant’s family believe he was murdered, not killed after being run over by an 18-wheeler as police had reported. If he had lived, he would have been 56 years old today.

April Coppage, Bryant’s cousin, believes there’s enough evidence indicating that he was killed after the back windshield of his car appeared shot out a few miles from where the 24-year-old’s body was found. Coppage and her family Bryant he was killed and then dropped off on the bridge.

“It’s time for someone to come forward. I can’t imagine what he had done, or could have done to have his life taken that way,” Coppage said.

April said since Bryant was run over, most of the investigation was done by Alabama state troopers. Although the initial personnel who handled the case have either retired or have died since the case was closed, Coffee County Sheriff officials said they’ll also assist in any way they can.

Bryant’s family believes the person or persons responsible for the death are carrying a deep burden in their hearts and any information to authorities would be helping them as well.

“He loved to deer hunt, fish, and work on cars. And do anything for anybody, especially if it had anything to do with working on cars. He was a redneck, a loving redneck that’s all I can say. We all loved him, miss him, and want something done about it.” says Michael Coppage.

Bryant’s family believes that if the person responsible for the death is no longer around, he may have let someone know about what happened.