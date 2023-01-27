BRONX, NY (WPIX) — After two weeks of an investigation into the murder of a Fort Rucker soldier, the family of the victim is finally speaking out on the case.

It’s been more than two weeks since a fellow soldier allegedly killed private first class Abdul Latifu junior on the grounds of the Fort Rucker Army base in Alabama. All they said was it was an altercation.

Latifah’s older brother Mohammed says his Bronx family is still seeking a complete and acceptable explanation for the 21-year-old soldier’s murder on his own base.

“What they told us is that they’re gonna keep us on a need-to-know basis, but as a grieving family, I think it is in your best interest to keep us abreast,”

Army officials recently identified the suspect as fellow trainee private Brian Jones.

“In my head, I believe it’s a cover-up because my brother does not fight,” Mohammed said.

Latifu was training to become an air traffic controller and comes from a family of veterans. All three of his siblings joined the army.

“My brother didn’t deserve to go the way he did for somebody that is very shy and you know, like. An introvert. He hardly speaks to people.” Mohammed said.

For one of those active military siblings, something just doesn’t add up, including the Army’s timeline, which began with base officials making an official family notification on January 10th.

“I really believe some happened prior to that. Because my mom called him even on his birthday, there was no response.”

Adding to the family’s confusion, private latifu’s father says two different army officials gave him varying explanations for the actual murder weapon used to bludgeon his son. The army did not respond to WPIX 11 news request for comment in time for this report.

“They don’t want to tell us the truth. What really transpired? We want justice, does it? So to be taken away from us at A at such a young age, it’s tragic. You know it’s gut-punching,” said Latifu’s father.