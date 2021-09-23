Family of missing Alabama A&M grad Jelani Day calling on FBI to investigate his disappearance

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WHNT) — The disappearance of Jelani Day, a graduate of Alabama A&M, nearly a month ago has been gaining national attention with a protest planned to call on the FBI to look for him.

Day, 25, is a graduate student at Illinois State University who was last seen Aug. 24 walking into the “Beyond/Hello” store in Bloomington, Illinois. His family in Danville, Illinois as well as a faculty member reported him missing when he failed to show up for class for several days. A couple of days later on Aug. 26, Day’s car was found in a wooded area in Peru, Illinois.

The last time his Day’s family spoke to him was Aug. 23.

A protest that has been planned for Saturday at the Uptown Circle in Normal, Illinois, was requested by Day’s family to demand the FBI get involved with the investigation.

Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, has said it’s not like him to disappear. She said he was attending ISU to get his master’s degree in speech pathology. She also said he had several appointments scheduled for the day he went missing.

ISU gave an update on the police investigation on their website, stating that as of Sept. 20, investigators are collecting and analyzing digital and physical evidence, interviewing potential witnesses, and looking for other leads to help with the investigation.

ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy addressed the situation in her State of the University address on Tuesday, saying the university will continue to support Day’s family, adding that “as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other.”

Day is described by police as a Black man with short black hair and some facial hair, brown eyes, 6’2″, and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.