GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of the man who died in Guntersville police custody in 2021 has reached a settlement with the city.

According to the Banks attorney, the family has reached a tentative confidential agreement with the City of Guntersville and are in the process of finalizing it.

Travis Banks, 32, died from injuries sustained at the Guntersville City Jail, according to records. The family and its attorneys are alleging department officials have withheld critical information about how he died. Bank, according to his family, was diagnosed with an unspecified psychotic disorder in 2018. He called the police because his family says he was having an episode.

“Travis Banks dialed 911 which led him to the Guntersville Police Department,” family spokesperson Unique Dunston said. “He called for help and forty-eight hours later he died. We still don’t know why Travis Banks was even arrested in 2021.”

In January 2022, attorneys for the family filed a federal lawsuit naming three Guntersville officers who used excessive force and failed to provide medical care. The lawsuit claims they are responsible for Banks’ wrongful death.

The three defendants filed motions to have the lawsuit dismissed.