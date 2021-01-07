Family of Alabama man who died during DC riots says ‘he was not there to participate in violence’

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WKRG/News 19) — The family of an Alabama man who died during Wednesday’s chaos at the capitol says he was not involved in the riots but went to show his support for President Trump.

Kevin Greeson, of Athens, Ala., was one of the four people who died during the Wednesday riots at the U.S. Capitol. Greeson, 55, was one of three who died of medical issues. A woman from California was also shot and killed by police.

SOURCE: KRISTI GREESON

Kristi Greeson emailed a statement to CBS 42’s sister station WKRG News 5 saying, “he was excited to be there to experience this event — he was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions.” His wife says he had a history of high blood pressure and suffered a heart attack, “our family is devastated. We are thankful for all of the thoughts and prayers and appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve.”

Mrs. Greeson goes on to say, “Kevin was a wonderful father and husband who loved life. He loved to ride motorcycles, he loved his job and his coworkers, and he loved his dogs.”

See the entire family statement below:

“On behalf of the family of Kevin Greeson:

Kevin was a wonderful father and husband who loved life. He loved to ride motorcycles, he loved his job and his coworkers, and he loved his dogs.

Kevin was an advocate of President Trump and attended the event on January 6, 2021 to show his support. He was excited to be there to experience this event- he was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions.

Kevin had a history of high blood pressure, and in the midst of the excitement, suffered a heart attack. Our family is devastated. We are thankful for all of the thoughts and prayers and appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve.”