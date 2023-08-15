MOBILE, Ala. (WDHN) — A family from the Mobile area is mourning the loss of a loved one who died in the deadly Hawaii wildfires that have claimed the lives of at least 96 people.

Carole Hartley, a Mobile area native, died in Lahaina, Maui last Tuesday. Donna Hartley, Carole’s sister confirmed the death of her sister to ABC News over the weekend.

Carole’s longtime partner, Charles, told Donna that he and Carole were about to get in their truck when it exploded in front of them. He said he told Carole to “run” and he thought she was in front of him running, but he never saw her again.

He said he returned to their property on Saturday to find human remains alongside Carole’s watch and dental bridge.

Carole, according to her Facebook account, was a native of Grand Bay, Alabama, and attended Mobile County High School.

Donna said her sister was a beautiful person inside and out.

“She had a heart of gold and she cared about other people more than herself and that was always,” Donna Hartley said. “She was always that way.”

Donna, who still lives in Alabaman on a lake near Birmingham, told ABC News that she has struggled to sleep ever since finding out about her sister and has been having nightmares of her sister being on fire.

Friends of Carole and Charles have launched a GoFundMe to support Charles during this tragedy.