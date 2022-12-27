DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Several first responders were called to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Andrew Street in Dothan.

When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots. There was visible damage to the roof, and the fire looks to have started in the attic.

The family was home at the time, but there were no injuries. However, the family has been displaced.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.