Family and friends of indicted Dothan pastor speak out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has served the Dothan community for years now.

Since starting a non-profit organization, The Ordinary People Society or T.O.P.S., Moma Tina’s Mission House soup kitchen, along with other initiatives, Glasgow’s mission has always been to help those in need.

“A lot of naysayers have been fed by him,” T.O.P.S. Administrative Director, Bridget McCartery said. “A lot of naysayer’s cars have been filled with gas by him. They know Pastor Glasgow is beating these streets and trying to make some changes. They have hope because they know there is somebody out here fighting for them.”

The good deeds of Pastor Glasgow are praised by his friends, family, and many in the community, but Wednesday came as a shock as he was arraigned for a federal indictment for the distribution of illegal drugs.

“As far as being shocked, like I just said earlier, I can’t tell you how I feel, I just know it’s not true,” Kenneth Glasgow’s mother, “Moma Tina,” said. “What they see is him riding down the street and he talking to a drug addict. And now they say he is distributing drugs when the person probably already has the drugs on them. They didn’t get it from him.”

But Glasgow has a group of supporters around him who believe no matter the outcome, his good deeds will continue.

“He can’t stop doing the good work that he does, afraid of being crucified,” McCartery said. “So whatever happens at the end of the day, he’s still going to do his good work.”