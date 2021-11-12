Falkville man who had guns, gas bombs in truck during Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Falkville man has pleaded guilty on federal charges for his role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

A virtual plea hearing for Lonnie Coffman took place Friday morning in Washington, D.C.

Coffman was set to plead for federal possession of an unregistered firearm and Molotov cocktails and told the court at the beginning of the hearing that he wanted to plead guilty.

However, a problem arose when Coffman said the Molotov cocktails were three years old and wouldn’t burn. The court said they couldn’t accept the plea if that was the case. After some discussion, Coffman acknowledged they were still Molotov cocktails, even if they were older. The judge ruled that met the burden in evidence against him.

According to court documents, Coffman had a handgun, an assault rifle and several Molotov cocktails in his truck.

He was federally charged with one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, which carries a maximum prison term of up to 10 years, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license under D.C. law, which carries a maximum prison term of up to 5 years.

Coffman still faces charges in Alabama for knowingly possessing an unregistered firearm and the Molotov cocktails. His son agreed to take weapons found that were Coffman’s in Alabama. Since Coffman pleads guilty, he can’t own any firearms.

He was told the federal sentencing guidelines for these charges could sentence him to around 3 years in prison and up to $150,000 in fines.

A sentencing date had not been determined as of Friday morning.