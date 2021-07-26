Falkville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot considering plea deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Falkville man arrested on explosives and weapons charges in Washington on the day of the Capitol insurrection is considering a plea deal, according to federal court records.

Lonnie Coffman has until Sept. 1 to accept a plea offer from federal prosecutors, according to federal court records of his hearing. Coffman appeared in U.S. District Court in Washington via video conference Monday morning.

Coffman is charged with mulitple counts of unlawful ammunition possession, unregistered firearm possession, carrying a pistol without a license, and carrying a rifle or shotgun. He’s also charged with having an unregistered firearm and possessing a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

The charges stem from a search of Coffman’s truck in Washington on the day of the Jan. 6. Capitol insurrection. Capitol police said officers spotted a weapon in his truck, and a search found guns, gasoline bombs and more.

Coffman was arrested as he tried to return to his vehicle and had two guns on him when he was arrested, police said.

On Monday, prosecutors and Coffman’s defense said a plea offer had been provided and was under consideration. The judge instructed both parties to provide a joint notice by Sept. 1 on whether Coffman would accept a plea offer, and she scheduled a Sept. 29 hearing as a possible plea hearing date.