DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A faith-based group has opened a food and clothing ministry in Daleville to help their community.

The Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center opened an outreach center at an old storefront on South Daleville Avenue.

Every Wednesday and Thursday, the center will provide clothes and food for those in need. Those receiving food need to have proof of their latest income status.

To the outreach center manager, food insecurity is a major problem in the Wiregrass, with inflation taking a toll on many family budgets,

“We see basically the great needs of people. Like I say, they cut back food stamps, so that is a great need: feeding the people,” manager Josie Washington said.

The Daleville Christian Outreach Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.