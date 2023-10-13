FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the Fairhope Police Department (FPD).

Tyler Lay, 32, was arrested after a five-month investigation, which began with a CyberTip that the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children received, according to an FPD news release.

The center passed the tip to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Fairhope Investigator Brittney Jackson was assigned the case.

“With this task force, we are not taking things lightly,” Jackson said. “The tips we receive are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted if evidence deems it.”

FPD credited the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for its efforts in extracting and analyzing data from Lay’s phone, according to their news release.

The investigation is ongoing. WKRG has reached out to the FPD and will update this story as more information becomes available.