Eye on City Hall: Concerns over interlocal cooperative agreement between city and ICE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, CBS 42 began a new segment called Eye on City Hall. Every week CBS 42 will sit down with Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams to talk about different projects in the city.

Councilor Williams joined Sherri Jackson to discuss a sticking point at Tuesday’s city council meeting about the renewal of an interlocal cooperation agreement between the city and ICE.

The Hispanic Interest Coalition asked for specific wording in the ordinance that spells out specifically what these officers will and will not do.

“If this is specifically about human trafficking, or even narcotics, then it should explicitly state that. Otherwise, it can be interpreted too broadly. We can’t assure the safety of our community and so, respectfully, we ask that you clarify exactly what you mean when it means that a Birmingham police isn’t an HSI customs officer,” said Carlos Aleman with the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama.

“We want to make sure that there is no misunderstanding that Birmingham Police, or any city employee for that matter, will be used in any administrative arrest function. When I say administrative arrest function, that is the term for deportation and immigration enforcement,” Williams said.

Williams said this week the taskforce confiscated 4.5 kilos of heroin, a half kilo of Fentanyl, a semi-automatic weapon and a fully automatic weapon off Birmingham streets.