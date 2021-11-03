Eye on City Hall: Birmingham City Council approves money for USFL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, CBS 42 began a new segment called Eye on City Hall. Every week CBS 42 will sit down with Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams to talk about different projects in the city.

Sherri Jackson spoke one-on-one with Councilor Williams about relaunching the USFL in Birmingham.

The city council approved $500,000 for the project. Williams, who is also the new chairman of the economic development and tourism committee, said with the city’s approved financial commitment the deal is nearing completion.

“We are at a very, very exciting place in that progress. We have commitments, this is what regional cooperation looks like across the board and I think this is going to be a huge win not only for the city of Birmingham but also for our region as well,” Williams said.

Williams told CBS 42 the BJCC is working to finalize the contracts with the USFL and the league is scheduled to make its debut this spring with eight teams.