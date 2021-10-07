Explosive damages apartment complex in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Officials say an explosive packed with nails went off at an affordable housing complex in Selma, injuring no one but causing extensive damage to a building.

City officials say someone threw a makeshift device into a residence at Rangedale Apartments around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing a fire.

Video shows investigators working around the front of a single-story unit at the development, which is run by the Selma Housing Authority.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says the case is under investigation, but it’s clear it involved a “bomb-like device” and was intentional. He says a police officer heard the explosion from about a mile away.