Ex-cop avoids federal lockup, faces state charges in beating

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge in Alabama has given five years of probation to a white ex-policeman who admitted trying to obstruct investigators looking into charges that he beat a Black driver who had gotten into an argument with his wife.

Former Selma police officer Matthew Blaine Till pleaded guilty in September to three federal counts of obstructing justice. He and former Dallas County sheriff’s deputy John Matthew Taccone face state charges of felony second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and obstructing governmental operations.