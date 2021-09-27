‘Everyone remain prayerful’: Alabama lawmaker fears special session could result in closing prison, lost jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As lawmakers from across the state gather in Montgomery for a special legislative session to tackle Alabama’s dilapidated and dangerous prison system, one representative is concerned the session will result in the closure of a facility in his district.

Representative Tracy Estes, R-Winfield, took to Facebook Monday to voice his concern over the possible outcome of the session. Estes said that as it stands now, legislation would close down the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed Center, a medium-custody facility in Marion County for male inmates requiring special care due to age or sickness.

According to Estes, the closing of HAIC would impact the local economy. He did not discuss how the closure would affect inmates or Alabama’s prison system as a whole.

“I humbly request everyone remain prayerful, as we work to save the jobs upon which more than 100 families depend,” Estes wrote in the post.

CBS 42 was unable to find data that confirms the approximate number of families supported by jobs at the facility.

The special session was officially called by Gov. Ivey Thursday and will convene at 4 p.m. Monday