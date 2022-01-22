Every Alabama county at ‘high risk’ of COVID-19 spread

(WHNT) — Every county in Alabama is listed at a “high risk” for COVID-19 spread, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). The increased risk comes as the Omicron variant surges statewide.

ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard lists four categories for COVID-19 transmission: low, moderate, substantial, and high. If a county is labeled as high risk, that means there are at least 100 or more new cases of the virus person 100,000 residents and the positivity rate in testing is greater than or equal to 10%.

“As the new begins… Alabama is seeing its highest daily case numbers in the 22 months of the pandemic,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in his January message. “All 67 Alabama counties are in the high category for overall level of community transmission, and percent positivity in tests is the highest ever.”

ADPH shows Alabama’s current positivity rate at 45.9% with more than 1,000,000 cases of the virus recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. 16,826 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 since March 2020.

“Prevention of COVID-19 vaccination remains key,” Harris stated. “The single most important action people can take to confer needed protection from serious illness and death from COVID-19 is to become fully vaccinated and boosted when it is appropriate.”

“Regrettably, Alabama ranks around 45th in the U.S. in the number of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, 2.7 million, and slightly lower in the number who are fully vaccinated, about 2.2 million,” Harris continued.

In addition to 2.7 million Alabamians receiving one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2.2 million fully vaccinated, 672,482 Alabamians have received an “additional dose” of the COVID-19 vaccine, also known as a booster shot.

Data shows the age bracket with the highest vaccination rate to be those over 75 at 91%. That number is followed by 84.5% of those 65-74 being vaccinated, 70.1% of residents 50-64 vaccinated, 53.2% of ages 25-49, and 44.8% of Alabamians ages 18-24. 35.9% of children ages 12-17 have begun the vaccination sequence, while the least vaccinated group of Alabamians, ages 5-11, remains at 11.2%.

“The course of the virus has proven to be highly unpredictable as well as deadly and more variants are expected to be identified, but I am hopeful that with greater acceptance of vaccine and innovation, COVID-19 can be brought under control in 2022,” Harris concluded.

For more information on COVID-19 in Alabama or how you can get a vaccine, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.