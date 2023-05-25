ALABAMA (WRBL) — A Eufaula man was sentenced to 160 months behind bars after he pled guilty to federal firearms charges, according to the Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

On July 9, 2021, law enforcement in Henry County stopped a speeding vehicle. The Attorney’s Office says the driver, 27-year-old Robert Skyler White, had outstanding warrants at the time.

According to the Attorney’s Office, officers found a bag of marijuana in White’s pocket during his arrest.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers also found a scale, 50 small bags of marijuana and a handgun.

On March 18, 2022, White and his brother argued after leaving a Eufaula bar. Officials say both men went to their mother’s house where White got a rifle, pointed it at his brother’s head and threatened to kill him.

A few months later on July 31, White was stopped for a traffic violation. Law enforcement again found a firearm and controlled substances.

On Feb. 16, 2023, White pled guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Upon completion of White’s sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Abbeville Police Department, the Eufaula Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.