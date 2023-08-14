MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced on Monday that an inmate who escaped from the Staton Correctional Facility a week ago has been recaptured and taken into custody.

Jordan Andrew Thomas, 30, was serving a life sentence for murder out of Montgomery County in the Staton Correctional Facility when he escaped on August 7.

Monday morning, at 6:00 a.m., the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division, U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF), Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) located and arrested Thomas in the 7200 block of Troy Highway in Montgomery.

Thomas was taken into custody and charged with first-degree escape out of Elmore County.

He is currently at the Kilby Correctional Facility for processing.