MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Recently, “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty sat down with WKRG digital reporter Summer Poole to talk about the new season of her podcast “My Life of Crime.”

Tell me a little bit about the podcast

Moriarty: Well, you know, there are so many of these stories that I do on “48 Hours” that I can’t tell everything. One of the cases we’re using this season, the fourth season of the podcast, involves a young man who is accused of killing his parents. There didn’t seem to be any kind of problems within the family. And so that was so troubling to me.

When I was actually covering this story in the podcast, we were able to obtain text messages that this young man had had with his girlfriend which just gives you so much insight into his mindset.

That’s an example of what the podcast can do. It’s I hate to say it this way, but it’s really for people who want more crime in their lives.

Or, if there’s a story that I feel deserves more than one episode, I make it into two.

The one that I am starting off with is one that mattered a lot to me. The district attorney who handled the case. I’d run into him at an event and he said to me, “I know these identical twins have committed murder, but … they committed it in a way that there’s just no evidence, but I am determined to bring them to justice.”

I follow that investigation to try to bring these identical twins who were determined to commit the perfect murder, to bring them to justice. And it wasn’t easy. And there are an awful lot of ups and downs. And that’s where I go in the podcast.

What makes this podcast different from other true crime podcasts?

Moriarty: I really do think that this podcast is set apart from others because we are so fact-based. If you listen to crime podcasts, you know that often the host will either quote saying that he or she read or express his or her own opinion. We never do that. You will get to know a little bit of what I’m feeling during the case and behind the scenes.

I do share that in the podcast, but it is fact-based. Whatever you hear on our podcast is the most current information on that particular case. And so you can feel comfortable that you really know it. There’s in this day and age, you know, there’s so much information out there that’s wrong. And if you listen to “My Life of Crime,” you can really take that to the bank, right?

The first episode of the fourth season has dropped. Tell me about it.

Moriarty: I should give a little bit of background about myself. I’m a twin and I have a close relationship with my sister, but I can’t imagine either one of us ever deciding to commit murder together. That’s what these twins did. It’s actually so shocking. And then when you learn because one does eventually one of the twins divulges exactly what happened.

When you hear what happened, how these two individuals are tightly bonded, the way identical twins are, set out to commit a murder. Watching crime shows so they know how to do it, to wear plastic so their DNA wouldn’t go anywhere, to hit a victim once, so you don’t have blood spatter on that part is both interesting and frightening.

But I think what makes this podcast so different is I really focus then on the investigation and the personalities and the guys … who are driven to find these twins simply because they want to get justice for Heather DeWild, the victim and her family.

You speak with a lot of families who have lost loved ones and investigators. What kind of toll does that take on you mentally?

Moriarty: It’s interesting, Summer. I’ve been doing this a long time, and sometimes I’m surprised I’m still doing it. But I think it’s because I focus on the heroes in these cases and their heroic acts. I mean, look, Scott’s story, I haven’t seen him for a while, but he has stayed in my head because he was the kind of guy that we all want; someone who really wants to get it right, but get justice for the victim or the family members of the victim who are determined to get justice or sometimes, I mean, I do a lot of wrongful convictions.

These individuals who, the system failed them, and I feel that I’m uniquely positioned because I’m a lawyer, to really explain how the system failed them. And so that is what keeps me going. Yes. In some of these cases, the details are horrific and I have to admit they get to me, but I can’t stop doing them because I think there’s always this next case that I encounter that I think, oh, I’ve never heard about this before or people need to hear about this.

Can you give me any kind of sneak peek for the rest of the podcast’s season?

Moriarty: Well, one of the stories I’m really excited about is I think I’m going to give listeners a story that I bet they haven’t heard, and I really like that. And it involves this very unlikely sleuth, a retired patent attorney who helped to identify and land one of the most notorious serial killers in this country. That’s my hand. That’s my tease.

I’m betting that most people who listen will not know this story and how she got involved in this is fascinating. And so I’m hoping that I just add to the information that people get regularly from 48 hours, but a little bit different. A few more news stories that they haven’t heard.