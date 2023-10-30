CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Organizers announced the lineup for next year’s Rock the South music festival Monday morning.

Eric Church, HARDY, and Jelly Roll are set to headline the festival with Oliver Anthony, Parker McCollum, Warren Zeiders, Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson performing as well.

Ticket’s for Rock the South go on sale on November 3 at 10 a.m. with pre-registration beginning October 30. Pre-sale will start on November 1. More information regarding ticket purchasing can be found here.

2024’s Rock the South will taken place from July 18-20 in Cullman.

Previous acts at Rock the South include Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson and many more.