MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken a Superfund site in downtown Montgomery off its recommendations for a National Priorities List.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced the decision in a Wednesday news release. The Capital City Plume Superfund is an areas of contaminated groundwater and soil in a 50-block area of downtown Montgomery.
The agency credited years of work to monitor and clean up the area.
LATEST POSTS
- Newsfeed Now: Remembering 9/11; Wildfires rage on in the West
- Facebook will give workers paid time off to work polls on Election Day
- 62-year-old ball python lays 7 eggs after 15 years apart from males, St. Louis Zoo says
- ‘They threatened to kill him’: Alabama family shares experience with prison extortion
- EPA removes Montgomery site from Superfund list