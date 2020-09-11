EPA removes Montgomery site from Superfund list

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken a Superfund site in downtown Montgomery off its recommendations for a National Priorities List.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced the decision in a Wednesday news release. The Capital City Plume Superfund is an areas of contaminated groundwater and soil in a 50-block area of downtown Montgomery.

The agency credited years of work to monitor and clean up the area.

